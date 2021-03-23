Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Orient Bancorporation and Bank of the Orient
March 23, 2021
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Orient Bancorporation and Bank of the Orient
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Orient Bancorporation, San Francisco, California; Bank of the Orient, San Francisco, California Written Agreement dated March 18, 2021
Enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.