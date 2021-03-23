Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Post Session Report :: Tuesday, March 23, 2021

HB 14, PN 1017 (Gregory) – The bill amends the Pennsylvania Constitution providing for a two-year window reviving claims related to childhood sexual assault. Senator Muth offered amendment A00593 which creates a statutory two-year civil window for survivors of childhood sexual assault with expire claims, would give the Pennsylvania Supreme Court the exclusive jurisdiction to hear any challenge as to the constitutionality of the law and would apply the law retroactively to any cause of action that arose before the effective date.

Senator Gordner made a point of order motion asserting that the amendment was unconstitutional. The point of order was affirmed by a vote of 27-20 and the amendment was ruled unconstitutional. The bill was approved by a vote of 44-3.

