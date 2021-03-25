Clean Energy Holdings kicks off new large-scale Green Hydrogen project in Colorado

COLORADO, USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Energy Holdings (CEH), a renewable energy development company focused on deploying leading renewable technologies in traditional power projects, has reached a partnership agreement to develop a 600MW wind farm in Colorado.

CEH plans to utilize renewable wind energy to produce hydrogen for energy, mobility, and industrial applications. Based on the available power and the topography of the site, CEH estimates that this green hydrogen plant can become one of the largest production and storage sites in the U.S.

CEH has engaged Technip Energies to conduct a full technology evaluation for the project. This evaluation, led by Technip Energies’ Process Technology, will be based on the production of green hydrogen using the available renewable wind energy with a grid scale energy storage component. It will also take into consideration CEH’s offtake agreements and global market trends for green H2. Technip Energies is a leading company in hydrogen projects with technologies and alliances involved in the production of hydrogen from electrolysis, natural gas, renewable natural gas, biomass and various waste streams. Technip Energies has the experience to bring a project of this scale from design concept through project delivery.

“We are excited for the opportunity to support Clean Energy Holdings in this innovative green hydrogen project,” says Stan Knez, Senior Vice President for Process Technology at Technip Energies. “Technip Energies is focused on developing sustainable technologies through these types of projects to support the global energy transition. Our Claremont office, having the technology and expertise in hydrogen production, will take the lead in this project for our company, and will have the full support of our global engineering resources.”

CEH has also received a letter of intent (LOI) from Kolmar America’s (Kolmar) for the initial offtake of 15MM SCFD of hydrogen from the first phase of this plant. Kolmar (www.kolmargroup.com) is a financially strong, global, privately held manufacturer and provider of renewable fuels. As an interested partner in the development of this project, Kolmar will collaborate with Technip Energies in the technology evaluation study to ensure the plant is designed to support the hydrogen demand for their customer base.

Nicholas I. Bair, CEO/COO of CEH, stated: “We evaluated the global hydrogen market and understand the immediate needs and its growth potential. Through CEH’s Renewable Energy and Technology platform, the Colorado H2 Project demonstrates that by aligning global leading edge companies, such as Technip Energies and our Platform Partners, we mitigate technical and project development risks. CEH’s strategy couples industry leading offtake partners early in the development, such as Kolmar, to achieve these goals."

Cornelius Fitzgerald, CEH President stated: “This unique, behind-the-meter Wind and Hydrogen project is the type of smart energy development the future needs. CEH looks forward to continuing to work with Technip Energies, Kolmar and our Partners to make this a success.”

ABOUT TECHNIP ENERGIES:

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts (“ADRs”). For further information: www.technipenergies.com.