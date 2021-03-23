Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,164 in the last 365 days.

Boulder Senators Grieve the Senseless Loss of Life AfterKing Soopers Shooting

Ten fatalities from mass shooting event spark pain and outrage in Colorado community 

DENVER, CO –  Following the mass shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder's Table Mesa neighborhood, senators from the community, including Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, Senator Sonya Jaquez Lewis and Senator Tammy Story, released the subsequent statement: 

"Yesterday our community suffered a horrifying and excruciating loss. Innocent lives were cut brutally short. Running to grab a carton of milk with their kids, or a soda on a lunch break, they were met with deadly, senseless violence. Violence that has become all too common in America. A country where 100 people are killed every day by guns and yet our federal legislation has remained painfully inadequate. We need fundamental change, or we’ll be back here again and again, in never-ending cycles of unnecessary loss and pain. Our hearts are sickeningly heavy for the families of the victims, and while we send them all our love and support, we also call on our national leaders to do more than sympathize, we need them to act. In the meantime, Colorado will continue to lead by example —passing meaningful gun safety legislation in the hopes that no family has to face this ever again.”

You just read:

Boulder Senators Grieve the Senseless Loss of Life AfterKing Soopers Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.