Boulder Senators Grieve the Senseless Loss of Life AfterKing Soopers Shooting

Ten fatalities from mass shooting event spark pain and outrage in Colorado community

DENVER, CO – Following the mass shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder's Table Mesa neighborhood, senators from the community, including Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, Senator Sonya Jaquez Lewis and Senator Tammy Story, released the subsequent statement:

"Yesterday our community suffered a horrifying and excruciating loss. Innocent lives were cut brutally short. Running to grab a carton of milk with their kids, or a soda on a lunch break, they were met with deadly, senseless violence. Violence that has become all too common in America. A country where 100 people are killed every day by guns and yet our federal legislation has remained painfully inadequate. We need fundamental change, or we’ll be back here again and again, in never-ending cycles of unnecessary loss and pain. Our hearts are sickeningly heavy for the families of the victims, and while we send them all our love and support, we also call on our national leaders to do more than sympathize, we need them to act. In the meantime, Colorado will continue to lead by example —passing meaningful gun safety legislation in the hopes that no family has to face this ever again.”