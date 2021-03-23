Bill to Support Seniors, Increase Health Care Access PassesCommittee Unanimously!

Legislation would expand access to medical providers in certain regions of the state to make it easier for seniors to access care

DENVER, CO -- Today, the Senate Health and Human Services Committee unanimously approved legislation sponsored by Senator Jessie Danielson and Senator Brittany Pettersen that would expand access to healthcare for seniors throughout Colorado.

“Throughout Colorado, seniors struggle to access the care they need, which is not only dangerous to their health but indicative of unacceptable neglect of our community elders,” said Senator Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge. “By increasing medical providers, seniors will be able to get treatment without having to travel long distances or being forced to forego care altogether. We owe it to our parents and grandparents to provide them the support they need.”

The bill, SB21-158, would make modifications to the Colorado health service corps program to expand the availability of geriatric care providers for seniors in shortage areas in the state.

“Limited access to medical providers in certain regions of the state keep vulnerable Coloradans -- especially seniors -- from getting the care they need,” said Senator Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood. “Our senior population is set to increase by 40% over next decade, so with provider shortages already crippling the state, it’s imperative that we fill in these gaps – ensuring that aging Coloradans can access the dignified care they deserve.”

Having passed the Senate Health and Human Services committee, the bill now moves to the Appropriations Committee for consideration. Track the progress of the bill here.