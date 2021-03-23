COVID-19 Vaccine Waiting List Now Open to Delawareans 50+

As program expands, 25 percent of Delawareans have received at least one shot

WILMINGTON, Del. — Governor John Carney and the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) on Tuesday announced that Delawareans aged 50+ can now register on the State of Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccine waiting list at vaccinerequest.delaware.gov.

DPH, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and the Delaware National Guard (DNG) will host large vaccination events to begin to serve the expanded wait list beginning on Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28, at Dover International Speedway. Invitations for the limited appointments will be based on risk factors, including pre-existing medical conditions. In the weeks ahead, Delawareans registered on the waiting list will receive invitations for Speedway events, Curative vaccination sites and other community vaccination clinics.

The number of available appointments will be contingent on vaccine supply.

As of Monday, March 22, Delaware vaccination providers had administered 377,295 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. One in four Delawareans has received at least one shot.

“As supply increases, we continue to expand access to these life-saving COVID-19 vaccines,” said Governor Carney. “Our goal remains the same: we want to distribute these vaccines in a way that’s fast and fair. I would encourage all Delawareans to take the first shot you’re offered. Until we get enough people vaccinated, let’s keep doing what works. Wear a mask. Avoid large gatherings. Stay vigilant.”

“We’re excited to be able to provide another option for persons 50+ to get vaccinated during this unprecedented public health effort,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “Even with increased vaccine supply, we continue to ask everyone to be patient. We have a large population to vaccinate and it may take several weeks to get to everyone. It is heartwarming that so many people want this life saving vaccine.”

The State also is working with additional essential workforce employers to vaccinate their employees this weekend. Essential employees may receive invitations from their employers to attend this weekend’s events.

Last week, pharmacies statewide began vaccinating Delawareans aged 50+. Delawareans 16-64 with high- or moderate-risk are eligible to receive the vaccine from medical providers, including hospital systems.

Visit de.gov/covidvaccine to learn more about Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

Find testing events and locations at de.gov/gettested.

Download COVID Alert DE in the App Store or Google Play.

Anyone with a general question about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email delaware211@uwde.org. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

Visit de.gov/coronavirus for the latest information on Delaware’s COVID-19 response.

###