NexRev Promotes Matt Gambill to New Role of Vice President of Technology
Leader in technology for multi-site commercial building management for facilities and energy space focuses on IoT with new hirePLANO, TEXAS, USA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, NexRev, the leader in commercial building cost management, facilities and energy, announced the highly-anticipated promotion of Matthew Gambill to the role of Vice President of Technology. Adding Gambill to the group was a strategic move due to his professional experience and savvy regarding the Internet of Things (IoT) and the impact of next-generation computing. He has been a champion of implementing state-of-the art IoT solutions and is known for his understanding of how and why customers drive results with multisite hardware and software
“I believe we can materially change the current paradigm of how multi-site commercial portfolio customers deploy tools, extract data and manage systems to eliminate waste” said Kenneth Smith, CEO of NexRev. “Promoting Matt Gambill to our technology leadership team is a great fit. He understands our corporate vision of deploying technology and managing facilities so our clients can concentrate on running their businesses. NexRev is well seasoned in multi-site facilities management, technology and deployment services. We employ a specialized team of analysts, engineers and technicians to maximize the performance value of commercial spaces, enabling our customers to grow at a more rapid pace, while becoming more competitive in their market.”
NexRev implements sustainable hardware and software technology that allows the management of data to reduce energy and operational costs. Gambill has been immersed in leveraging multi-site data to generate actionable insights. His appointment continues NexRev’s aggressive push to become the go-to company for digital transformation in commercial buildings.
The company is also expanding the sustainability of the commercial equipment lifecycle. It provides scalable solutions to streamline the management of EMS, HVAC and facility-associated costs.
