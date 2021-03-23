Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on Confirmation of Shalanda Young as Deputy Director of the OMB

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the confirmation of Shalanda Young as Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget: 

"I congratulate Shalanda Young on her confirmation as Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and continue to urge President Biden to nominate her for Director.  Until a Director is confirmed, I have no doubt that Shalanda will lead the OMB with great skill, helping the President prepare a budget that reflects our nation's highest values and our most pressing needs.  She understands how to work with Congress and how to navigate the annual and supplemental appropriations processes as well as anyone, and she has the confidence of both Democrats and Republicans to lead the OMB at a critical time in our history." 

