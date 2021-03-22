When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 22, 2021 FDA Publish Date: March 23, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Snack Food Item Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Peanuts Company Name: Bobo’s Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Bobo’s of Boulder, Colorado is issuing a voluntary recall of Bobo’s Maple Pecan Oat Bars because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Maple Pecan Bars were distributed through retail stores nationwide and through online orders at www.eatbobos.com.

The product can be identified by the lot code found on a stamp on the back of the bar: 0L30112B, Best By 7/30/21 or 7/31/21. The bars are 3oz and may be a single bar or in a box of 12. UPC Code: 829262000210

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts on the ingredient deck.

No other Bobo’s product with this best buy date was impacted.

Consumers who have purchased the affected lot should return the product to where it was purchased to request an exchange or full refund if there is an allergy concern. Affected product should then be discarded in a secure place and not consumed.

For more information, please contact us at info@eatbobos.com or 303-938-1977 between Monday – Friday, 8am-4pm MDT.

TJ McIntyre CEO Bobo’s Oat Bars