Ohio’s Local Health Departments Reach Million Shot Milestone
COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Ohio Health Commissioners (AOHC) extends its sincere congratulations and appreciation to its members, the 113 local health departments across Ohio, for reaching the milestone of providing 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations! In less than three months, this significant achievement has been accomplished, but we know the effort will continue till Ohio’s citizens are fully vaccinated!
AOHC thanks the many local health department staff, volunteers, and community partners for their tireless efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, including this most recent achievement! We know your highest priority is the health and safety of your communities, and we applaud your perseverance in responding to this once-in-a-century pandemic, oftentimes in the face of undeserved criticism and personal attack.
On behalf of its members, AOHC encourages all Ohioans to get their vaccine – it is safe, effective, and available throughout Ohio from more than 700 providers. All three vaccines currently available are highly effective with minimal side effects, so get the one that is most quickly available to you! Getting vaccinated is the quickest way to get past the threat of this horrible virus and resume some sense of normalcy in our everyday lives!
AOHC is the statewide association that represents the 113 local health departments in Ohio. The mission of AOHC is to promote strong local public health leadership, form meaningful relationships with local, state and federal public health stakeholders, and advocate for an effective and efficient local governmental public health system.
