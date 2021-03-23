HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST March 22, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Daily and Weekly Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

79 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death Reported

DOH reports 79 new cases of coronavirus today.

This report includes cases up until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. March 20, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 47 22,610 Hawai‘i 9 2,384 Maui 19 2,629 Kaua‘i 1 187 Moloka‘i 2 33 Lānaʻi 0 109 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 1 899 Total Cases 79 28,851++ Deaths 0 454

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 3/19/21 – Hawai‘i-1, Maui 11, O‘ahu-9, Kauaʻi-0

++As a result of updated information, one case on O‘ahu was removed from the counts.

Department of Public Safety : Statewide Inmate Testing Continues COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) reports six (6) negative inmate test results and nine (9) more inmate recoveries. The total active positive inmate cases dropped to five (5) and the number of recovered inmates increased to 83. There is one (1) MCCC inmate in the hospital. There were also 24 negative staff results reported. Although all other facility inmate populations are clear of the virus, mass testing continues with DOH assistance. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center reported 26 negative inmate results. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority : 20,446 Passengers Arrive on Sunday Yesterday, a total of 20,446 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 12,894 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 3,931 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

February 2021 Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report Hawai‘i hotels across the state continued to report lower revenue per available room (RevPAR), average daily rate (ADR), and occupancy last month compared to February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to HTA, statewide RevPAR in February 2021 decreased to $79 (-69.9%), ADR fell to $259 (-16.5%), and occupancy declined to 30.5 percent (-54.0 percentage points). To read the full report: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/media/6948/hta-february-2021-hawaii-hotels-performance-final.pdf

Helpful Resources

Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:

The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Vaccine Status in Hawai‘i and FAQs:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/

Vaccine Call Center: 808-586-8332

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):

https://hawaiicovid19.com/data-dashboard/

Safe Travels Digital Platform:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/

Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

Vaccine Information: https://www.kauai.gov/vaccine

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org

COVID-19 Vaccine Information: http://www.oneoahu.org/vaccine

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center:

All media inquiries should be directed to the appropriate State department