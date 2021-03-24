Editor of La Familia de Broward to participate in a Conversation along Women Visionaries of Broward

The Broward Office of Economic and Small Business Development will host a Conversation for Women's History Month

BROWARD COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To commemorate Women’s History Month, the Office of Broward Office of Economic and Small Business Development @BrowardCountyOESBD, will host a “Conversation with Women Visionaries in Broward” on Friday March 26th at 10:30 am to 11:30 am via its Facebook live.

The event will gather four entrepreneur women from different walks in life, including Commissioner Dr. Barbara Sharief from South Florida Pediatric Homecare, Inc; Terriann Mckenzie, from Mckenzie;s Cleaning Inc.; Deborah Deioma Danto, from Danto Builders and Adriana Carrera, editor and founder of the online community magazine La Familia de Broward. The moderator will be Maribel Feliciano, OESBD Assistant Director.

“As an Ecuadorian American immigrant, is truly an honor to be among these amazing and talented ladies from my own county”, said Carrera, who launched La Familia de Broward in 2011 to serve US. Hispanics in her area. “Half of the state’s woman owned businesses are here in South Florida”, she continued. “Their resilience and hard work have been contributing so much to our community, especially in these difficult times”.

The panel will have the opportunity to share their experiences, challenges and advice to other women entrepreneurs of the vastly and diverse county. Florida has about 1.1 million of women-owned firms in 2019 and ranks third in the nation among the largest growth in number, according to the State of Women-Owned Businesses Report produced by American Express with the US Census Bureau statistics.

DATE: Friday march 26th

TIME: 10:30 am - 11:30 am (Eastern Time)

WHAT: A conversation with Women Visionary in Broward

PLATFORM: https://www.facebook.com/BrowardCountyOESBD