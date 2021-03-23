OTTAWA WA’A PRESENTED BY TIM HORTONS OTTAWA DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL OTTAWA
OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring is a time when paddlers are preparing their gear to get back on the water. The OTTAWA WA’A virtual challenge encourages people around the world to enjoy some time on the water, whether the goal is to relax or train to beat their personal best time (or their teammates!).
In Hawaiian culture the lei is given as a symbol of welcome and affection, so we offer a virtual lei made of Canadian Provincial and Territorial flowers to welcome participants from far and wide to register in this year’s OTTAWA WA’A.
OTTAWA WA’A is an all-inclusive paddling sport challenge that received its name “Wa’a” from the traditional Hawaiian outrigger canoe. The inaugural OTTAWA WA’A was held in 2018 at beautiful Mooney’s Bay as part of the annual Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival.
OTTAWA WA’A is open to OC1 (Outrigger Canoe), SUP (Stand Up Paddle Board), Surf Ski, 1X (Single Scull), Kayak, Canoe, Ergs or any other paddle-powered watercraft.
Registered participants can pursue championship gold by paddling anywhere in the world to complete a cumulative distance of 202k/126mi , which is the length of the historic Rideau Canal.
"The OTTAWA WA’A virtual challenge offers people around the world an opportunity to enjoy time on the water, whether the goal is to relax or training to beat their personal best time.” says Antony Cooper, the festival's Director - Operations / Marketing / Sponsorship / Artistic Programming. “Paddlers from around the globe are invited to register, complete the 202k/126mi at their own pace to reach the finish line, and receive a medal commemorating their achievement.”
Registrations can be purchased as gifts for friends, family members, and co-workers. A great way to connect with friends and family anywhere in the world! Companies can also purchase registrations to show their appreciation for their employees and offer a fun (virtual) team building activity.
Our partners over at ODBF.CA will also be hosting the annual ODBF Pledge Challenge to raise money for local charities. All funds raised will help several inspiring local charities who provide essential programs and services to thousands of children and families including Plenty Canada, Helping With Furniture, Ottawa Riverkeeper, The Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa, OrKidstra, The Caring & Sharing Exchange, The Hearing Foundation of Canada, Ottawa Gatineau Youth Foundation, Tim Horton Children’s Foundation, Breast Cancer Action, Bruyere Foundation and more. For further details on the ODBF Pledge Challenge please visit ODBF.CA.
