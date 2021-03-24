activity.me Launches Global Marketplace To Help Race Participants Discover Fitness & Sporting Events
The online platform offers a free, user-friendly interface that connects participants with mass sports events worldwide
Participants can now discover and register for thousands of sporting events across the globe through activity.me.”DUBAI, UAE, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- activity.me has announced its new online sporting event platform. Unlike other event registration sites, activity.me offers a listing of mass sports that allows users to discover and register for multiple events, locally and globally. Serving as an aggregator, activity.me is dedicated to ensuring an easier and more efficient way for active individuals to locate and sign-up for fitness events they are interested in.
Launched in 2019, activity.me was founded by entrepreneur, philanthropist, and sports enthusiast, Angelo Vassiliades. Vassiliades’ deep passion for holistic wellness, fellowship, and start-ups served as the springboard for the new platform. This ignited his vision to make sporting events accessible to people of all fitness levels and to connect them under one space--this led to the creation of activity.me.
“Finding events was historically a challenge as if they were not shared through word of mouth, coming to know of these involved laborious Google searches and navigating through complex sites. Participants can now discover and register for thousands of sporting events across the globe through activity.me,” said Vassiliades. “Maintaining an active lifestyle helps with physical and mental well-being, and this is more important now than ever before with the pressures brought on from ongoing lockdowns and movement restrictions around the world."
Vassiliades is no stranger to pushing beyond his limits. First in the UAE in 2014, and again in Oman in 2015, he spent two consecutive years competing in the three-day, intensive paddling marathon known as Capital Paddle. The event helped raise funds for the ‘Shelter in a Storm' disaster relief programme to support communities struck by natural disasters. He has also participated in similar charitable events such as the 111km Hawkesbury Canoe Classic in Australia, a paddling ultramarathon that raises funds for patients with blood diseases.
Marathons and other races around the world took a massive hit last year as events were canceled and postponed due to the spread of coronavirus.
According to an article in the Wall Street Journal in October 2020, "Nationwide, the number of finishers in timed races dropped nearly 95% between mid-March and mid-October 2020 compared with the same span last year. Race directors are starting to bring back events after months of cancellations."
"Mass participation sports events are a great way to get us active again, particularly now that vaccine distribution is reaching the masses," said Vassiliades. "We can look forward to attending races, getting fit and prepared for them, and experiencing the social element they bring."
In addition to the event listings, activity.me is dedicated to helping its members be their personal best. Featuring a variety of informative blogs and articles from topics ranging from nutrition to training for 5K runs, the platform’s online community helps users take their fitness goals to the next level.
activity.me serves a global audience of sporting event-goers that not only helps users discover and register for events they love but also caters to event organisers. Organisers hosting sporting events can attract thousands of participants and increase registration by registering their event on the site.
Key features and benefits of activity.me include:
- A global platform to search & register for unlimited sports events worldwide
- Includes mass sporting events from running, swimming, cycling, paddling, and more
- A user-friendly interface allows organisers to easily list & manage events
- Online community of fitness training resources and articles
To sign up for a listing of sporting events and activities in your area or to register your fitness event for free with activity.me visit the website at www.activity.me.
About activity.me
Based in Dubai, activity.me is a mass sports event marketplace that helps participants discover and register for thousands of sporting events across the globe. The platform includes a mass variety of sports including cycling, running, swimming, walking, triathlons, and paddling. Launched in 2019, activity.me caters to individuals of all fitness levels and is dedicated to helping athletes achieve their personal best.
