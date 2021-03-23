Major concrete pour with single-lane traffic scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday on Greybull Hill in Cody

Depending on favorable weather, the $4.93 million concrete rehabilitation project on Sheridan Avenue/17th Street is scheduled for a major concrete pour next Wednesday and Thursday on Greybull Hill.

The March 24-25 concrete pour involves pouring about 500 cubic yards of concrete in 17th Street on Greybull Hill (with delivery coming from about 50 concrete trucks). During the two days of concrete work, a single lane will be open to traffic on Greybull Hill, and delays are expected.

Weekly outdoor public meetings are continuing weekly at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at the northwest corner of 17th and Central Avenue. Businesses and citizens are invited to all weekly meetings.

The Sheridan Avenue project (#CodyImprovements) includes removing and replacing existing damaged concrete slabs, resealing existing concrete joints, grinding and texturing existing roadway, upgrading Americans with Disabilities requirements at every street corner between 10th Street and Stampede Avenue, replacing broken curb and gutter and sidewalk, and upgrading wiring at traffic signals.

The project begins at US14/16/20 milepost 51.78 at the intersection of 10th Street and Sheridan Avenue in front of the Park County Courthouse, and it proceeds 1.20 miles on US14/16/20 to the 17th Street/Stampede Avenue intersection on Greybull Hill.

Phase 3 of the project, by contract, proceeds from 14th Street up Greybull Hill to the end of the project and must be completed through concrete grinding and texturing prior to June 15, 2021. By contract, the project will be shut down from June 16, 2021, through Aug. 23, 2021.

Phase 4 of the project, by contract, requires all remaining work to be completed by Sept. 30, 2021. Contract completion date is Sept. 30, 2021.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.