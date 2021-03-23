Gov. Wolf: 100,000 Milestone Reached for Teacher and School Staff Vaccinations

Governor Tom Wolf announced today the special initiative to vaccinate teachers and school staff has reached another milestone with 100,000 educator vaccinations through last weekend. As of this morning, 102,161 educators have been vaccinated through 28 Intermediate Units.

“Vaccinating more than 100,000 teachers and staff in less than two weeks is a big step to help students return to the classroom and stay in school,” said Gov. Wolf. “This helps to get more kids back to school where they want to be and eases the burdens on parents and communities. It’s also another sign of hope that the light at the end of this long tunnel is getting brighter.”

Less than three weeks ago, the governor and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force announced the voluntary single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be offered through 28 intermediate units (IUs) to Pre-K to 12 educators and school staff. The vaccinations of staff working with elementary school and vulnerable students was completed two weeks ahead of schedule. Several IUs have completed vaccinations of middle and high school staff as well.

“This vaccine initiative has been a huge team effort and I commend everyone involved with achieving this milestone,” said Gov. Wolf. “Thank you to the educators, IUs, school districts, AMI and state agencies for rising to the challenge and working nights and weekends to make it happen.”

The Pennsylvania National Guard and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare are administering the vaccine at the IU-organized clinics. The vaccination of educators is separate from the ongoing Phase 1A vaccine rollout.

The Administration is also working through the retail pharmacy partnership to ensure all early childhood education workers, including those not associated with an IU have access to the vaccine, including childcare workers providing an essential service to working families across the commonwealth.