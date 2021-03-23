Gov. Wolf Joins CeaseFire PA Day of Advocacy with AG Shapiro to Call for Reduction in Gun Violence

Governor Tom Wolf joined Attorney General Josh Shapiro, gun violence survivors, advocates, faith leaders, responsible gun owners and elected officials on CeaseFire PA’s virtual day of advocacy to end gun violence. The forum was part of a virtual advocacy day filled with meetings and discussions to start a statewide campaign promoting common sense gun safety solutions.

Gov. Wolf took part in an hour-long discussion to advance the message that change must take place now.

“Thank you for raising your voices to demand change, to demand safer schools and communities, to demand action that will save lives,” Gov. Wolf said. “Gun violence is a scourge across Pennsylvania and across our nation and the mass shooting that took place yesterday in Colorado is another tragic reminder that we can’t wait to enact legislation that changes the narrative that there is nothing to be done. There is, and it involves making changes now. We can no longer wait to pass laws to reduce gun violence.”

Nearly three quarters of homicides in Pennsylvania involve firearms and more than half of all suicides in Pennsylvania involve firearms.

Gov. Wolf signed an executive order in 2019 to make bold, sweeping actions to combat gun violence in Pennsylvania and provide greater protection for all Pennsylvanians by targeting various types of gun violence with both preventive and proactive programs.

Last week, the United States experienced yet another example of the trauma gun violence brings to communities when a violent shooter murdered eight people in Georgia, six of them Asian-American women.

“The sad truth is that hate crimes and gun violence often go hand-in-hand, and wreak devastation on our communities,” Gov. Wolf said. “Discrimination against Americans of Asian descent is unacceptable, and I stand in support of all of our Asian and Asian-American communities in Pennsylvania and across the country.

“In Pennsylvania, we will not tolerate hate. We will not tolerate discrimination. And we will not tolerate gun violence.”

“There are solutions to stopping the gun violence that too often tears families apart and makes our communities less safe,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “We are working to stop illegal gun trafficking and we stand with the majority of Pennsylvanians who support background checks and getting crime guns off of our streets. It’s time to stop the thoughts and prayers – take action and save lives.”

CeaseFire PA presented three legislative solutions that Gov. Wolf supports to address what is, in fact, a public health crisis:

Creating Extreme Risk Protection Orders as a means to temporarily remove firearms from someone who wants to hurt themselves or others.

Reporting lost or stolen firearms within 72 hours, helping cut community violence.

Closing the gaps in Pennsylvania’s background check system to prevent the purchase of military-style rifles from a private, non-licensed seller.

Advocates vowed the virtual advocacy day was the start of a statewide campaign to push common sense gun safety solutions.

“Every death to gun violence is a tragedy, all the more because we know exactly how to reduce gun violence,” Gov. Wolf said. “For years, CeaseFirePA has advocated for common sense solutions that would reduce gun violence, save lives and make our communities safer. Once again, we raise our voices together to call for change.

“I am proud to stand with CeaseFirePA – and I look forward to signing legislation to make Pennsylvania’s communities safer.”