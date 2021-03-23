JVS SoCal PARTNERS WITH ORANGE COUNTY COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR “THE FUTURE IS WORKING” GIVING DAY
24-Hour Fundraiser Seeks to Raise $90K For Nonprofits Committed to Developing a Stronger Workforce in Orange CountyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JVS SoCal will partner with the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) and ten aligned nonprofits for The Future is Working Giving Day on March 25. The 24-hour online effort to bolster stronger workforce opportunities in Orange County aims to raise $90,000 for local nonprofits who are committed to creating pathways to success through employment and build a flexible and resilient workforce.
The Giving Day is an opportunity for donors to be part of a combined effort to build pipelines of opportunity through living-wage employment at a critical time. The 2020-2021 Orange County Community Indicators Report reveals that Orange County unemployment skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic and remains at historically high levels with a reduction of nearly 195,000 jobs as of July 2020 – translating to a 283% increase in total unemployment. Research also shows that those job losses have had a larger impact on our most vulnerable populations. Nearly 90,000 of those jobs were lost in the leisure, hospitality, or retail sectors – sectors that traditionally employ more people who are immigrants and/or people of color[1].
JVS SoCal has been making an impact in Southern California for 90 years. That experience through almost a century of major economic and social trauma and transformations uniquely positions JVS SoCal to address the crisis confronting Southern California.
In 2019, JVS SoCal served 50,000 people in Southern California. With 4 in 10 Americans’ working lives disrupted by COVID-19, the number of people in the community who need help from JVS SoCal is only now beginning to be measured.
Through philanthropy, however, there is hope. The pandemic’s economic fallout has prompted a heightened urgency to address workforce development – and The Future is Working collaborative Giving Day will support 11 Orange County nonprofits ongoing efforts to help employers, workers, students, and the most vulnerable residents adjust to rapidly changing economic conditions. Participating nonprofits include JVS SoCal and Chrysalis; CIELO; Community Action Partnership Orange County; Hart Community Homes, Inc.; High School, Inc.; Kherut; Orange County Conservation Corps; Taller San Jose Hope Builders; Vital Link; Youth Employment Service.
“The Future is Working Giving Day is a vital opportunity to support nonprofits committed to building a thriving local workforce in the wake of the devastating economic effects of the pandemic,” said Shelley Hoss, president and CEO of the Orange County Community Foundation. “We are proud to power this collaborative effort to build a stronger, more resilient Orange County for all.”
JVS SoCal programs provide a pathway out of poverty for every person who walks through our doors. Job seekers can conduct their job search using no-cost Internet and job readiness workshops, or they can do so through intensive services led by their work with their career coach and job developer.
“For ninety years, JVS SoCal has been at the forefront of workforce development helping high barrier, low-to-moderate income individuals through over 40 programs and services,” said Randy Lapin, SVP Philanthropy, JVS SoCal. “We are grateful to the Orange County Community Foundation and our nonprofit colleagues, as well as our respective donors, that have come together to raise critical funds to assist those most in need. Thank you to all who participate in The Future Is Working Giving Day campaign.”
To give online during the 24-hour Giving Day, please visit the-future-is-working-giving-day.ocnonprofitcentral.org. For more information about Orange County Community Foundation Collaborative Giving Days, please visit oc-cf.org/givingdays.
