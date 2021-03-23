CloudTalk launches new Partner program for Telephony solution partners
CloudTalk, the startup offering cloud call center software-as-a-service, is excited to announce its new Partner program.NYC / BRATISLAVA / PRAGUE, USA / EU, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This endeavor comes after the company raised $7.3 million in Series A funding, and is a part of CloudTalk’s efforts to welcome new partners during a time of rapid growth.
With an already established network of 300+ partners, CloudTalk recognizes the tremendous value of partnerships and referrals. This new partner program offers a straightforward reward structure that guarantees an above-average, 25% commission of every payment a referred customer makes for the lifetime of the customer.
CloudTalk’s commitment to accommodating all preferences applies to the partner program as well, which is why it caters to both affiliate and solution partners. Solution partners are ideal for experienced channel, solution or integrations partners and agencies, while affiliate partners are a great fit for individuals like freelancers and influencers in the SaaS world.
Whichever category a CloudTalk partner may fall into, he/she will be assigned a dedicated partner manager immediately — ensuring that the process is a pleasant, well-guided experience every step of the way.
“CloudTalk is very open to various partnerships, but our most common partners are agencies or IT firms that deliver software — such as CRMs (HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive) or helpdesks (Zendesk, Freshdesk) — to their clients, and that can therefore organically include CloudTalk’s phone system implementation within their offering,” said Nicolas Uhrin, Partner Development Manager of CloudTalk.
Becoming a CloudTalk partner is an intuitive experience with minimal obstacles, in large part thanks to Partnerstack being the main partner platform.
Simply sign up, receive a custom referral link based on which CloudTalk will track all your future referrals and you are instantly eligible for either the 25% commission, or for bringing in a lead — in which case the reward is sales-based.
“We are very proud of providing highly attractive revenue sharing commissions in the cloud call center software vertical, something that stems from a true appreciation of partnering with great people,” said David Cacik, Head of Marketing of CloudTalk.
David Cacik
CloudTalk
+1 888-487-1675
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn