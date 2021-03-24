Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WayBeyond Creates Five Global Partnerships

Lotte Bayly, WayBeyond Head of Global Channels and responsible for the Partner Programme

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the launch of the business on 1 February, WayBeyond is announcing the first five global partnerships as part of a push to create AgTech collaborations and accelerate new offerings to customers.

“These five partners are just the beginning. We have another 30 we are in discussions with, allowing us to have a presence in every corner of the planet,” says Head of Global Channels Lotte Bayly.

“We are delighted with the positive reception we’ve had in relation to our offerings and how we will be able to present partners with leading edge innovations they can then roll out to their growers.”

The five partners all cover a variety of global regions and include:

- Cultivatd (headquartered in Canada)
- Novefa (headquartered in Denmark)
- Better Grow Hydro (headquartered in U.S.)
- UpGrown Farming (headquartered in Singapore)
- Autogrow (headquartered in NZ).

Another two partners to be confirmed in the next few weeks. 

“The expertise at WayBeyond is second to none and they have developed tools that can help any indoor farmer track and manage their critical data in an effective way," says Eric Bergeron, co-founder of Cultivatd, an indoor farm technology broker.

One of the first WayBeyond products the partners will be introducing to their customer base is the Folium Network Sensor. The solution comes with a dedicated wrap-around partner program including a comprehensive sales toolbox and rewarding incentives.

Lionel Wong, Managing Director for Upgrown Farming notes the technology will play a pivotal role in emerging yet challenging markets in Singapore and Asia.

“Regardless of one's level of farming experience, Folium accelerates the learning curve and empowers decision making in what is a dynamic environment and market," says Mr. Wong.

The partnerships are part of push by WayBeyond to increase the level and connectivity of cloud-based solutions in market and comes after the successful launch of farm management platform FarmRoad and its subsequent products Data Studio, Yield Prediction and Crop Registration.

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology


