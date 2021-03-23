Will she adjust to her first post-war year, or is she destined for divorce?

The Trilogy Concludes: Adjustment Year Launches on Amazon April 9

UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adjustment Year, by Melina Druga, tells the story of Hettie Taylor who returns to Canada after serving as a nurse in Europe during the Great War.

As the title suggests, Hettie must adjust to civilian life, a husband she barely knows, pregnancy, and in-laws who believe she is not worthy of their son.

Will Hettie stop thinking of her first husband, Geoffrey, who was killed in battle? Will she accept her new life and establish the same type of relationship with Alfred, her second husband, that she had with Geoffrey? Will her in-laws ever tolerate her?

Adjustment Year concludes the World War I trilogy that includes Angel of Mercy and Those Left Behind. It launches April 9 on Amazon.

Druga, who began writing when she was 10, embarked on a career as a reporter and copy editor. In the last eight years, she wrote five nonfiction books and three novels. Her current focus is historical fiction. “I write history, both fiction and nonfiction, because although your school history classes may have been boring, the past is not,” Druga said.

Adjustment Year is available at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08QL8JVFR .

About Melina Druga

Melina Druga is a multi-genre author with a lifelong love of history, books and the English language. She pens historical fiction and nonfiction. Druga writes about the past because although school history classes may have been boring, the past was not. Her era of expertise, and obsession, is 1890-1920 with a particular focus on the Great War and how it affected the lives of ordinary people.

Druga’s other interests and hobbies include listening to music, yoga, photography, astronomy, travel and healthy eating.