Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco Announces Update to Orthognathic Surgeon Content for Bay Area
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco is proud to announce a page update for content on orthognathic surgery needs.
In the medical world, it's easy to 'speak another language' around those who have the same vocabulary.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco (https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/), led by leading Bay Area orthognathic surgeon, Dr. Alex Rabinovich, is proud to announce a page update. The orthognathic surgery page provides information about various jaw problems and treatments available for Bay Area residents. Before and after images help local residents to understand the visual impact of successful jaw surgery.
"In the medical world, it's easy to 'speak another language' around those who have the same vocabulary. With patients, however, I make sure they understand what I am saying by explaining the terminology, both medical and universal. This approach can help clear up any confusion about what to expect from a medical procedure," Dr. Alex Rabinovich, head of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco. "The updated page for orthognathic surgery highlights terms and visuals to make jaw surgery easy to grasp. It encourages potential patients to reach out for a one-on-one consultation."
Bay Area residents can read the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco's updated page for jaw surgery at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/jaw-surgery/. The simpler term for 'orthognathic' is 'jaw surgery.' Locals searching for an orthognathic surgeon in the Bay Area could benefit from a complete overview of terms. Jaw discrepancies can occur due to several issues, including trauma, illness, or genetics. A best-in-class oral surgeon can fully evaluate a dysfunctional jaw and create a custom surgical plan.
Dr. Rabinovich stands ready to help manage both non-elective and elective oral surgery. Bay Area locals can review the page for Dr. Rabinovich at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/meet-dr-rabinovich/. Individual jaw surgery cases may include fixing damaged teeth or facial reconstruction. It should be noted that the company runs "sister websites" with very specific information. To check dental implant details, for example, go to https://www.sfdentalimplants.com/, and, for example, to learn more about cosmetic procedures, visit the Visage site at https://visage-sf.com/.
ABOUT ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY SAN FRANCISCO
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco (http://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/) is located in the Financial District of the City. Under the direction of Dr. Alex Rabinovich, a Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon. Extensive training and years of focused oral surgery experience set Alex Rabinovich MD DDS apart from the growing number of general dentists offering oral surgery and other dental procedures. Procedures include wisdom teeth extraction, Orthognathic or jaw surgery, sleep apnea mouth appliances, and dental implants. Dr. Rabinovich is also available for emergency oral surgery in the San Francisco environs. Oral Surgery San Francisco serves all neighborhoods in the city of San Francisco, including Pacific Heights, Russian Hill, and Noe Valley.
