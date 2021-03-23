Evershield Fabric Protection to be Used in New Line of Outdoor Apparel

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UltraTech International, Inc., producers of EverShield has partnered with outdoor apparel line CB Sports. EverShield fabric treatment, the world’s only durable omni-repellent (DOR) will be used to enhance the new line known for its high-performance skiwear. The enormously successful brand of the 80s is being relaunched as a vintage collection of classic sports outerwear for men and women. Find CB Sports featuring Evershield at www.cbsports.com

EverShield is a Durable Omni Repellant (DOR) that deflects water, food, oil, and so much more. DORs have evolved from DWRs because DWR fabrics can only repel water. The fabric protection establishes a polymer coating that encases each fiber of the material, significantly increasing durability through a complex, protective matrix. The coating that is created maintains performance levels of long chain fluorocarbons while utilizing more acceptable six-carbon fluoropolymers. Click or call 800.764.9549.

EverShield uses an environmentally friendly formula utilizing C6 chemistry and is also water-based with no VOCs. Unlike some DWRs, EverShield treated fabrics can be washed at standard temperatures. No super-heated wash or drying cycles are needed to maintain superhydrophobicity or oleophobicity. Cooler water and cooler dryers means less energy consumption and lower operating costs.

EverShield outperforms DWRs by repelling water in addition to oils, food products, mud, concrete, ice and other aqueous solutions.



UltraTech International, Inc. was formed in 1993 with one goal in mind: to create the world’s finest offering of spill containment and spill response products. Since then, its vision has expanded into additional product categories. The company now features a product line consisting of over 400 unique products.

The company has introduced an average of 20 new products each year, focusing intensely on meeting customer needs in an innovative and cost‐effective manner. UltraTech's design and development team is credited with over 60 patents. They are industry leaders in spill containment, stormwater management, facility protection, construction compliance and oil spill response.

Contact Info:

Mario Cruz, Marketing Director

UltraTech International, Inc.

Phone: 800.764.9549

Fax: 904.292.1325

Email: mario.cruz@ultratechbrands.com

Website: www.ultratechbrands.com