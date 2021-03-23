Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Australia floods: 10 million individuals beneath extreme climate warnings overlaying an space the dimensions of Alaska

The national weather agency has posted severe weather warnings in every mainland state or territory but one, affecting about 10 million people in the country of 25 million, across an area the size of Alaska.

“The rain and flood situation does remain dynamic and extremely complex,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters.

No deaths were reported, but thousands of people have been rescued by emergency services in recent days. About 18,000 people have been evacuated with authorities expecting about 15,000 others to join them.

Images shared on social media showed entire bridges washed away, stranded animals and submerged homes in New South Wales, the most populous and most affected state.

One video showed a container truck ramming into a bridge, causing structural damage, while another showed a car swept off a road by raging floodwaters in neighboring Queensland.

Other photos captured mass swarms of spiders and snakes as the creatures sought to escape the fast-moving flood waters.

In…

