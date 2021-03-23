Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Right here come the pickup truck and SUV delays

Since the chip shortage started, automakers committed to using the chips they have on hand to keep building their most popular vehicles. But now, Ford (F) and Stellantis are having trouble delivering completed pickups to their dealers.

“They have tried very hard to allocate the chips they get to high-demand and high-profit margin vehicles,” said Michelle Krebs, senior analyst at AutoTrader. “But clearly that’s being the challenged right now.”

Ford announced it has started building the nation’s best-selling vehicle, the F-150 pickup, without some of the chips it needs. It will park those unfinished trucks while they await the arrival of the missing chips, rather than shipping them to dealerships.

The company has also temporarily shut down one of three shifts at the Kentucky Truck plant where the full-size Expedition and Navigator SUVs are built, as well as the Super Duty pickups.

Stellantis, the automaker formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Group, is doing the same…

