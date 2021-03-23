Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,131 in the last 365 days.

Houses are promoting at document pace as patrons scramble to seek out properties

Inventory of homes for sale remained at a record low 1.03 million homes in February, the same as January, and dropped a record 30% from a year ago, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Properties sold in February typically remained on the market for a record low of just 20 days, down from 36 days a year before. Nearly three-quarters of homes sold in February were on the market for less than a month, according to NAR.

In the most popular part of the market — homes that sell between $250,000 and $500,000 — properties were on the market for just 14 days.

Existing home sales — completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops — continued to increase and were up 9% from one year ago. At that time, the coronavirus was just emerging in the US, and the economy had yet to be significantly impacted.

The median price of a home, $313,000, is now 16% higher than a year ago, when it was $270,400, with all regions of the country seeing…

The post Houses are promoting at document pace as patrons scramble to seek out properties appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Houses are promoting at document pace as patrons scramble to seek out properties

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.