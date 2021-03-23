Hoyer Statement on the 11th Anniversary of the Affordable Care Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today marking the 11

th

anniversary of the enactment of the Affordable Care Act :

"Eleven years ago, Democrats in Congress and President Obama enacted the most sweeping health care reforms in generations. That law expanded access to high-quality, affordable coverage to tens of millions of Americans and ended discriminatory practices. As a result of our reforms, growth in health care costs slowed to its lowest rate in half a century, lifetime and annual limits on coverage were banned, and young people under age twenty-six could be covered under their parents' plans. Moreover, those with pre-existing conditions like cancer, asthma, and diabetes could no longer be denied coverage or dropped because of an illness. It is beyond any doubt that the Affordable Care Act has saved countless lives and alleviated economic hardship for so many of our people. "Since the very first day the law was enacted, Republicans have been working to repeal or undermine it at every turn. During the Trump Administration, when they controlled the executive branch, they used every tool in their arsenal to sabotage its implementation, making it harder for Americans to learn their options and sign up for coverage. Even when a deadly pandemic swept across the nation, endangering the lives of those most vulnerable through pre-existing conditions, Republicans tried to prevent those who needed it most from accessing affordable coverage under the law. Thank goodness that the Affordable Care Act's broad popularity prevented them from being successful in their repeal effort. However, much damage was done through Republican sabotage of the law, and Democrats in Congress are committed to working with President Biden to ensure that the Affordable Care Act can benefit even more Americans.

"That work is already underway. Almost as soon as he took office, President Biden opened a special enrollment period from February 15 through May 15 so any American without adequate coverage could sign up for an affordable health plan. Under the American Rescue Plan, cost-saving subsidies that help Americans afford coverage were expanded in order to decrease premiums, and more Americans are able to get covered through expanded Medicaid. Moreover, the law contains provisions that incentivizes states to help 4 million more low-income Americans get insured. The American Rescue Plan is already helping to strengthen and expand the Affordable Care Act. "As we mark this anniversary, I join in thanking all those who worked hard to pass the Affordable Care Act in 2010 and to carry out its provisions. I'm proud to have brought that legislation to the House Floor as Majority Leader, and I will keep working to advance legislation, like the bills we passed in the 116th Congress, to continue expanding affordable access to health care and to lower prescription drug costs. In the months ahead, I look forward to ensuring that the House continues to deliver on its mission to help Americans affordable high-quality health care."