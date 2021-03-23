Conffianz Proudly Announces First Latina Investor, Sofia Keck, During Women’s History Month
Leading Latina skincare brand expands its cap table with the addition of serial entrepreneur and investor, Sofia E. Keck.NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conffianz the leading Latina focused skincare brand, today announced that Sofia E. Keck has joined its list of investors.
Sofia’s professional career has taken her down many paths. Most recently, Sofia sold Cielo House Inc. a chain of specialty healthcare clinics that she founded and ran for over 10 years with her husband. After their successful 2020 exit, Sofia began to focus on supporting other family-owned, women-owned and Latinx focused companies. It was through the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative that she connected with fellow alum Peter P. Snitzer Jr., founder and CEO of Conffianz. Sofia moved from Guatemala to San Francisco, CA in 2005, where she lives with her husband, Matt and two children.
“Conffianz delivers affordable and high-quality skincare products specially formulated to help with hyperpigmentation while being culturally relevant to women who share my Latin heritage. I am thrilled to support a company that genuinely cares about my community and is helping so many women”, said Sofia E. Keck.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Sofia to our lineup of investors, especially during Women’s History Month”, said Peter P. Snitzer Jr, CEO of Conffianz. “We have served and empowered Latinas for over a decade with our effective skincare solutions and scholarship program. Sofia, like so many Latinas, has experienced hyperpigmentation making her an ideal customer and investor.”
About Conffianz: The brand’s name was derived from the Spanish words confianza and confidente, echoing the company’s goal of empowering Latinas and giving women the confidence they need to face the world every day. The Conffianz line of medical-grade products infused with natural ingredients provides real results. The company gives back to the community through its ‘Inexplicablemente Bella’ scholarship program and by supporting STEM learning for elementary aged Latinas.
