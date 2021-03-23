Recording Artist Hung Yung Terrarist Releases New Video Single “Ain’T iT BiG,” Directed by Holy Hell Documentarian
Fellow Buddhafield Cult Survivors Join Creative Forces For the Very First Time
Rapper recording artist and survivor of the infamous Buddhafield cult, Hung Yung Terrarist has joined forces with Holy Hell documentarian and fellow ex-member Will Allen, for her new video single, "Ain'T iT BiG," now on YouTube here https://youtu.be/1VOfdw4KBqg
— Hung Yung Terrarist
“Ain’T iT BiG,” is a seductive, wild ride with Hung Yung Terrarist with her signature sexy, edgy, kooky style her fans have come to love and expect.
“Will and I have stayed friends since the Buddhafield came crashing down over a decade ago,” says Terrarist. “I wasn’t reunited with Will for the “Ain’T iT BiG” video because we were hanging out on and off the whole time since it came out that our guru was screwing the pooch. But it sure was fun to work with him and create something so cool from just a green screen and a living room. The song “Ain’T iT BiG” was modeled after Die Antwood’s “Baby’s on Fire” and it’s got 19k views already! Exciting stuff! I love Will, he wanted to use one of my songs for the closing credits of his stellar documentary, Holy Hell, bit it wasn’t the right fit, so getting to do this music video with him meant a lot to me.”
“My dear friend Hung Yung aka to me as Terror, is a fierce force of unbridled talent and humor, with a trained voice that could stop trains or relieved pandemics,” says Will Allen. “This video is a homage to Tokyo teen art porn a la John Waters.”
You may follow Hung Yung Terrarist on her website www.hungyungterrarist.com on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/iamhungyung and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/iamhungyung
About Hung Yung Terrarist:
Hung Yung Terrarist hails from projects of Beverly Hills and more recently MacArthur Park, the most famous drug park in Los Angeles. She spent her formative years in the cult depicted in the Netflix documentary "Holy Hell." She speaks seven languages, and raps in three on her latest self-titled album, “Hung Yung Terrarist,” including French and Dothraki, the fictitious language from the hit series "Game of Thrones.” She has over 1M plays on Spotify, 750K video views in Japan, and 317K video views in Asia.
Terrarist is a regular guest on SiriusXM’s All Out Show, Karen Hunter, The Bonfire, I Want Radio and The Christy Canyon Show, as well as on popular podcasts, Race Wars, Jason Ellis’ High and Dry, The SDR Show and The Chip Chipperson Show. She most recently appeared on 50 Cent’s website This is 50 https://thisis50.com/?s=hung+yung+terrarist
You may download/ stream Hung Yung Terrarist on all platforms here https://lnk.to/hungyungterrarist
Ain'T iT BiG