Snake Mountain WMA Trail Closure

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announces that the trail at Snake Mountain Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Addison is closed immediately to hiking because of mud season. The trail will be closed until further notice.
The Snake Mountain WMA remains open to hunting and bird watching.
