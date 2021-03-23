Sahara Energy backs Fujairah to emerge as global trading hub

Andrew Laven, COO, Sahara Energy Resources DMCC, Dubai

The availability of locally produced fuels, enhanced automation and access to clean fuels to provide a level of market confidence in supply at the Fujairah Port

Ongoing transformative projects would give traction to the drive to develop Fujairah as a global trading hub will also support the growth in demand as activity levels continue to increase. ”
— Andrew Laven, COO, Sahara Energy Resources, DMCC Dubai
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The availability of locally produced fuels, enhanced automation and access to clean fuels should provide a level of market confidence in supply at the Port of Fujairah, Andrew Laven, Chief Operating Officer, Sahara Energy Resources DMCC, Dubai has said.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming virtual 12th International Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum (FUJCON 2021) in the United Arab Emirate (UAE), Laven said ongoing transformative projects would give traction to the drive to develop Fujairah “as a global trading hub will also support the growth in demand as activity levels continue to increase.”

“The bunker market during 2020 has had to deal with a number of challenges. At the beginning of the year, we had the IMO 2020 specification change, then following the COVID-19 pandemic, global demand and bunker markets around the world have been impacted in different ways. Hopefully 2021 will see a return to normality and Fujairah can see growth,” he added.

Launched in 1978 and fully operational in 1983, the Port of Fujairah is the second-largest bunkering hub in the world after Singapore. It offers eneral cargo, bulk cargo, wet bulk cargo and container services. The port has a vast oil storage capacity of 10 million cubic metres with plans to enhance productivity through the extension of the storage capacity to 42 million barrels of crude oil.

Laven commended Fujairah’s leading role in the implementation of IMO 2020, noting that global transition to cleaner fuels would ultimately boost sustainability of the sector and safeguard the well-being of lives and economies across the globe. Effective since January 2020, the IMO 2020 regulation capped the sulfur content in marine fuels to 0.5% from 3.5%. Ships are also allowed to use other compliant fuels such as marine gasoil or install scrubbers to continue to use high sulfur fuel oil.

He asserted that as a leading player in the UAE oil and gas sector, Sahara Energy would continue to promote investments projects aimed at ensuring availability of clean fuels. “Sustaining strategic and transparent conversations around the future of the energy sector requires the commitment and collaboration of all stakeholders. Sahara Energy and its parent organisation, Sahara Group are delighted to lend its voice to shaping the future that will best serve global well-being.”

Laven who will be speaking on Risk Management and Oil Storage alongside other speakers, said the issue of price remained critical to risk management considerations in oil and gas transactions. “But the strategy of investing in flat price without managing the price risk carries a significant amount of risk. When investing in oil, a combination of appropriate risk management and trading market structure and arbitrage can still generate material returns,” he said

Bethel Obioma
Sahara Group
1 279 3811
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Sahara Energy backs Fujairah to emerge as global trading hub

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Environment, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Bethel Obioma
Sahara Group
1 279 3811
Company/Organization
Sahara Group
7A OLUWA ROAD, IKOYI
LAGOS, 2341
Nigeria
+234 1 279 3811
Visit Newsroom
About

Sahara Group is a leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate with operations in over 38 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia. Sahara is a dynamic leader in various energy sub-sectors via its power (generation and distribution), downstream, midstream and upstream businesses in key regional and global markets.Sahara continues to explore new frontiers; creating innovative and sustainable ways of bringing energy to life through the unparalleled talent of the men and women who embody Sahara’s irrepressible spirit.Sahara Group is a member of the World Economic Forum - Partnering Against Corruption Initiative (PACI) where it collaborates with other leading global stakeholders to steer the course of transparency and integrity in international business practices. Sahara is also a foremost global promoter of the Sustainable Development Goals; giving wings to aspirations through the Sahara Foundation which coordinates the Group’s Corporate Citizenship interventions in education, health, capacity building, environmental protection and youth empowerment, among others.

http://www.sahara-group.com

More From This Author
Sahara Energy backs Fujairah to emerge as global trading hub
Asharami Synergy pledges support for downstream sector transformation in Kenya
So Energy boosts customer experience in Ghana’s downstream sector
View All Stories From This Author