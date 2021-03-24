National STOP THE BLEED® Day is May 20, 2021. Anyone can Learn to STOP THE BLEED®. Be Prepared to Save a Life
STOP THE BLEED® is one of the largest public health initiatives in the US. The campaign is aimed at directly saving lives—through an effort to increase public awareness and encourage people and organizations to get trained with life-saving STOP THE BLEED® techniques.
We're launching the 2021 National STOP THE BLEED® Day project and kicking it off with both the STOP THE BLEED® Scholarship and Grant programs.
The STOP THE BLEED® Scholarship Program
This year, the National STOP THE BLEED® Day project includes an expanded Scholarship Program for high school students. Now in its 3rd year, the National Scholarships offer high school students an opportunity to write an essay or make a video about the importance of STOP THE BLEED®. New for this year, the Frontline Families Scholarships are open to any high school student whose parent or guardian has been working on the frontlines since the pandemic began, including supply chain and food service workers, EMT, EMS, nurse/healthcare personnel, teachers, police, firefighters and those serving in the military. Scholarship winners will receive a monetary award and the high school they attend will receive free STOP THE BLEED® kits. To learn more and apply, visit https://nationalstopthebleedday.org/scholarship-program/
The STOP THE BLEED® Training Kit Grant Program
The STOP THE BLEED® Training Kit grant program provides the STOP THE BLEED® Training Kit to organizations conducting the American College of Surgeons STOP THE BLEED® training course or are planning to do so. These kits are valued at $1,000 and are a best in class set of training tools for in person training. Applications are open to eligible U.S. based organizations (government entities, schools, non-profit organizations, civic groups, faith-based organizations). To learn more and apply, visit https://nationalstopthebleedday.org/training-kit-grant-program/
The STOP THE BLEED® Ambassador Program
STOP THE BLEED® Ambassadors play an important role in helping to grow the STOP THE BLEED® campaign. The campaign is seeking individuals who are passionate about STOP THE BLEED® and are willing to spend extra time and effort to help create awareness about the STOP THE BLEED® campaign and how anyone can learn to be prepared to save a life. To learn more and apply, visit https://nationalstopthebleedday.org/ambassador-program/
Why it Matters
STOP THE BLEED® is a public health initiative aimed at directly saving lives. Through efforts to increase public awareness and encourage people and organizations across the United States to get trained with life-saving STOP THE BLEED® techniques, people can be ready to take action and stop everyday instances of life-threatening bleeding in their homes and communities. In many cases, death from blood loss is preventable. Properly trained, anyone can STOP THE BLEED® until professional help arrives.
Experts say it takes between:
3 - 5 minutes to die from blood loss.
7 -10 minutes is the average EMS response time.
The National STOP THE BLEED® Day project is a national public health initiative with support across public and private sector organizations and individuals committed to saving lives. The National STOP THE BLEED® Day project is supported by over 100 organizations, including the following:
United States Department of Defense
American College of Surgeons
United States Department of Homeland Security
Stop the Bleed Coalition
The American Red Cross
National STOP THE BLEED® Day project National Spokespersons
Lacey Newman, Wife, Mother, and 2017 Las Vegas Shooting Survivor and STOP THE BLEED Ambassador
Shot in both legs, with only minutes to live, Lacey Newman's best friend Nicole applied pressure to Lacey's wounds, saving her life.
Lacey is pleased to champion the STOP THE BLEED® initiative by telling her story and encouraging the public to take a STOP THE BLEED® class to learn the life-saving techniques and be equipped to save a life if ever needed. She stars in STOP THE BLEED®’s Public Service Announcement (PSA), which is available for broadcast. One version of the PSA is viewable here: Lacey Newman STOP THE BLEED® PSA https://vimeo.com/330993312
Lacey Newman is available to speak about STOP THE BLEED® and how life-saving techniques can play an instrumental role in saving lives.
Dr. Matthew Levy, Chair of the Stop the Bleed Coalition
Dr. Levy is Chair of the Stop the Bleed Coalition, a nonprofit organization that educates and advocates for the importance of bleeding control programs and education. Dr. Levy is a board certified Emergency Medicine and Emergency Medical Services physician. Dr. Levy’s work on Stop the Bleed includes implementation of one of the nation’s first county-wide, comprehensive, Stop the Bleed programs. He has also been a contributor to some of the landmark articles on Stop the Bleed. He is regarded for his expertise in out of hospital, disaster and tactical medicine, and the training of EMS personnel.
Dr. Matthew Neal, Roberta G. Simmons Assistant Professor of Surgery and Critical Care Medicine at University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine
Dr. Neal is a prominent STOP THE BLEED® spokesperson. He is the Roberta G. Simmons Assistant Professor of Surgery and Critical Care Medicine at University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, a celebrated trauma surgeon and research scientist who teaches STOP THE BLEED® seminars, and a member of the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Neal runs his own laboratory and recently received a grant funded by the Department of Defense to study treatments for types of bleeding that do not respond to compression. He is a public advocate for STOP THE BLEED® Day and has appeared on the Dr. Oz Show and in the The New Yorker article, Turning Bystanders into First Responders.
National STOP THE BLEED® Spokesperson; Lacey Newman