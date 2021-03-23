Military Spouse Jobs Launches New Arm-Me Up™ Campaign
Military Spouse Jobs announces new Arm-Me Up™ Campaign, delivering targeted career readiness for Army spouses.
Our Arm-Me Up™ Careers Campaign for Army Spouses is a specialized job placement and career progression initiative which serves the Army Spouse at any point within their job search.”LAKE ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Spouse Jobs announces new Arm-Me Up™ Campaign, delivering targeted career readiness for Army spouses. Arm-Me Up™ is an extension of Military Spouse Jobs which has mastered proven successful methods for connecting job seekers with exceptional career opportunities. Army spouses will receive specialized services from Career Specialists and Trainers.
— Deb Kloeppel
“Our Arm-Me Up™ Careers Campaign for Army Spouses is a specialized job placement and career progression initiative which serves the Army Spouse at any point within their job search. Arm-Me Up™ leverages the proven successful strategies utilized by Military Spouse Jobs and MSCCN over the past 17 years. Our team of Career Specialists works comprehensively with job seekers, while our Recruiter Connect™ Specialists provide personalized, high-touch assistance designed to meet each Army spouse wherever they are on their career journey: from resume inception to lifetime earning power.” Deb Kloeppel, President and Founder, Military Spouse Jobs and Military Spouse Corporate Career Network.
The Arm-Me Up™ Campaign is focused on expanding career opportunities and industry training to remote locations. A large majority of installations are located in areas with limited opportunities. Arm-Me Up™ is designed to enhance career pathways for Army spouses through career development, education, training, and most important, employment.
"Army Spouses are extremely hardworking, resourceful, dedicated, strategic, flexible, and resilient. They are unique individuals with many skillsets compatible with and desired by organizations. Spouses want to be compensated well and appreciated for the value they bring to organizations. Additionally, Spouses seek employment to gain a sense of fulfillment, self-confidence, and identity. When living fully and authentically, Spouses are better helpmates to their Soldier, the Army, and their communities." Maria McConville, Arm-Me-Up Honorary Chair.
Arm-Me Up™ provides gratuitous career services to active duty, retired, widowed, caregivers, and fiancés. Our Mission is to change the narrative of military spouse employment by providing avenues for personal empowerment and financial enhancement.
For more information and registration visit the Arm-Me Up™ Campaign at: www.militaryspousejobs.org/army-spouses and www.arm-me-up.org.
VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs are 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations who help find jobs for Veterans, Transitioning Military, National Guard, Reservists, and Military Spouses. If you are a Military member, Veteran, or Military Spouse who needs employment assistance you can connect with one of their Career Specialists by visiting them on the web at https://vetjobs.org or https://militaryspousejobs.org.
Angie Fair
Military Spouse Jobs
+1 254-307-9199
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn