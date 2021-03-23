Current Press releases

Free software update for the first Porsche Taycan models Enhanced driving dynamics, new intelligent charging functions and extended Connect features

Stuttgart . Porsche extensively updated its all-electric Taycan last September for the new model year. Now, Taycan customers whose electric sports car was delivered in the 2020 model year can benefit from key new features, too. Porsche is making the software update available free of charge on a worldwide basis. It includes improvements to driving dynamics, new intelligent charging functions, additional functions for the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system and additional Porsche Connect features.

From chassis to navigation: overview of the new update features For the Taycan models with adaptive air suspension, the update includes the new Smartlift function. This allows the Taycan to be programmed so that its ride height is automatically raised at certain recurring locations such as road humps or garage driveways. Another of the updates is optimised chassis control, which improves slip control and therefore acceleration in the Taycan Turbo S. With this, the sprint from zero to 200 km/h takes just 9.6 seconds in conjunction with Launch Control – so it is 0.2 seconds faster than before.

The range of Charging Planner functions is also extended. For example, it is now possible to set the charge level with which the Taycan is to reach the specified destination. During a charging process with active route guidance, the driver receives a notification in the vehicle and in the app when the necessary charge level for the remaining route has been reached so that the journey can be continued. With the new Battery-Saving Charging function, charging capacity can be reduced from up to 270 kW to 200 kW if desired. The resulting lower battery temperature during charging results in lower-impact charging and a highly efficient charging process. The 22 kW on-board AC charger will be available as a retro-fit option in selected markets from the end of 2021.

The navigation system has also been fine-tuned: this includes the display of online information directly on the map as well as traffic information with lane-level precision. And in terms of entertainment, anyone who connects their Apple ID to their Taycan can now use the Apple Podcasts (including video streaming) and Apple Music Lyrics functions. Meanwhile, with wireless Apple CarPlay, iPhone apps are now available in the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system via a wireless connection.

The update also includes significant software optimisation for numerous control units, meaning that the transmission has to be adapted and the drive components calibrated when it has been completed. For this reason, the update is carried out as part of a free visit to a Porsche Centre.

Furthermore, additional updates can always be carried out on current-model-year Taycan via Functions on Demand (FoD). These are flexible upgrades that work on an over-the-air basis after the sports car has been originally configured and purchased. Current FoD, in addition to the Porsche Intelligent Range Manager (PIRM), are Power Steering Plus, Active Lane Keep Assist and Porsche InnoDrive. Customers can choose whether they want to purchase the respective function for their Taycan or take out a monthly subscription. The latter option includes a three-month trial period. After registering and selecting the desired function(s) in the Porsche Connect Store, the Porsche backend sends a data package to the Taycan via the mobile phone network, providing a connection can be established. Drivers are notified of the availability of such a data package by the Porsche Communication Management (PCM). Activation then takes a few minutes: a message appears on the central display after it has been successful.

Model Range Taycan : combined power consumption 28.7 – 26.2 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions 0 g/km

