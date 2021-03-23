Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,175 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on the Shooting in Boulder

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement on the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado:

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the mass shooting in Boulder and join in mourning the ten individuals who were killed. It was a stark reminder that even as we begin to beat back the COVID-19 pandemic we still confront an epidemic of gun violence in this country. The best way to prevent gun violence is to ensure that deadly firearms cannot easily get into the hands of those who cannot be trusted to bear them responsibly. That’s why the House has already passed H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, as well as legislation to close the Charleston loophole. The reforms included in these pieces of legislation are supported by as many as nine in ten Americans, and it is outrageous that Republicans blocked their approval last Congress. I urge the Senate to take these bills up and approve them without delay and send them to President Biden for his signature. We cannot just continue to live with mass shootings and do nothing.”

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on the Shooting in Boulder

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.