Hoyer Statement on the Shooting in Boulder

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the mass shooting in Boulder and join in mourning the ten individuals who were killed. It was a stark reminder that even as we begin to beat back the COVID-19 pandemic we still confront an epidemic of gun violence in this country. The best way to prevent gun violence is to ensure that deadly firearms cannot easily get into the hands of those who cannot be trusted to bear them responsibly. That’s why the House has already passed H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, as well as legislation to close the Charleston loophole. The reforms included in these pieces of legislation are supported by as many as nine in ten Americans, and it is outrageous that Republicans blocked their approval last Congress. I urge the Senate to take these bills up and approve them without delay and send them to President Biden for his signature. We cannot just continue to live with mass shootings and do nothing.”