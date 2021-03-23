BAY GARDENS RESORTS UNVEILS “SUMMER OF DISCOVERY” SAVINGS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay Gardens Resorts in St. Lucia is inviting travelers to a “Summer of Discovery” through the brand’s new promotion, which gives travelers up to 50 percent savings on accommodations in addition to other perks. The promotion is valid at Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Inn, Bay Gardens Marina Haven, and Water’s Edge Villas.
“We look forward to welcoming travelers back to St. Lucia this summer, and the best way we know how to show them our appreciation is through this new promotion,” said Sanovnik Destang, Executive Director, Bay Gardens Resorts. “Whether you’re a family looking for a great vacation deal or a couple in search of the best the island has to offer, our Summer of Discovery promotion can help.”
Bay Gardens’ summer sale not not only offers deep discounts on accommodations, but also includes daily complimentary breakfast, welcome cocktails on arrival, a free rapid antigen COVID-19 test for two ahead of a return flight, free accommodations and meals for up to two children, 30 percent off select tours and excursions, 20 percent off select restaurants in Rodney Bay Village, 20 percent off dining at Bay Gardens’ award-winning restaurants, 2-for-1 deals at Bay Gardens Beach Resort’s La Mer Spa, complimentary WiFi, bottled water, complimentary shuttle service, complimentary nonmotorized water sports activities, and complimentary unlimited passes to Splash Island Water Park.
For bookings now through April 30, 2021, rates start as low as US $74 per night for travel between May 10 and September 30, 2021. The promotion is applicable to all room categories and meal plans on a minimum three-night stay. Savings can also be applied to the popular All Inclusive Plan, which in addition to including all meals and drinks, also includes daily spa treatments and access to the unique Rodney Bay Dine Around Experience where guests are able to partake of meals at participating independent restaurants in Rodney Bay.
“The tourism Industry has been hit hard by this pandemic and we believe that this partnership with restaurants and attractions will help lessen the impact on their business operations,” said Destang. He added: “Whether you want to take a catamaran day tour, enjoy waterfront fine dining or book a couple’s spa treatment, the Summer of Discovery promotion checks all the boxes, giving travelers everything they need for a stress-free experience in St. Lucia at a more affordable price.” With the special promotion, two children may stay and eat free along with a paying adult.
U.S. News & World Report recently named the four-star Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa the top hotel and resort for families in St. Lucia.
Bay Gardens Resorts was among the first group of properties in the Caribbean to provide guests with on-site rapid antigen and PCR COVID-19 tests. The former are provided free of charge for all-inclusive guests staying at a Bay Gardens Resorts property for five nights or longer.
To learn more about the Summer of Discovery promotion and see full terms and conditions, visit www.baygardensresorts.com/specials/summer-discovery.
About Bay Gardens Resorts
Bay Gardens Resorts is a group of locally owned and operated award-winning hotels all located within, or near, Rodney Bay Village, St. Lucia's entertainment capital. All five of Bay Gardens Resorts' properties - Bay Gardens Inn, Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, Bay Gardens Marina Haven, and Water's Edge by Bay Gardens Resorts - are close to more than 40 restaurants, entertainment venues, duty-free shopping malls, Treasure Bay Casino and Rodney Bay Marina. All properties offer comfortable accommodations, traditional Caribbean cuisine, and warm Caribbean service and hospitality. Bay Gardens' Splash Island Water Park, the first open water sports park in the Eastern Caribbean, is a popular attraction off St. Lucia's Reduit Beach. For further information, visit www.baygardensresorts.com.
