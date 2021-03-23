ID R&D Wins First Place in Global Speaker Verification Challenge
Latest achievement showcases strength of ID R&D Voice Biometrics in microphone channelNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ID R&D, a provider of AI-based voice and face biometrics, today announced that it has won first place in the Short-duration Speaker Verification (SdSV) Challenge 2021. The challenge evaluated Text Independent (TI) speaker verification in the microphone channel. ID R&D previously achieved leading results in the NIST Speaker Recognition Evaluation which evaluates performance in the telephone/call center channel.
The rapid adoption of mobile apps, voice-enabled IoT devices, and conversational AI demonstrates consumer desire for easy-to-use, natural interfaces. The ability to deploy accurate text independent voice biometrics in the microphone channel significantly improves user convenience and personalization while enabling frictionless security. Use cases include device unlock, application authentication, personalized smart device interactions, voice-secured payments, and more.
Historically, short-duration speaker verification strongly depended on the phonetic content. Using one language for enrollment and another for verification often resulted in performance degradation and, in turn, complexity for real-world deployments spanning multiple languages. Designed to focus on the analysis and exploration of new ideas for short-duration speaker verification, the SdSV Challenge 2021 featured the difficult task of cross-lingual speaker verification (English vs. Persian).
ID R&D participated in the Challenge, defined as speaker verification in a text-independent mode, and finished first out of 24 participants on the SdSV Challenge leaderboard. ID R&D’s voice biometrics is language independent and capable of running on a very small footprint in support of embedded voice applications.
“Consumer interest in voice as a user interface is on the rise, driven by demand for touchless, on-the-go interactions. The ability to quickly and accurately recognize a speaker in text independent mode opens the door to effortless personalization and a level of security that was previously impossible,” says Alexey Khitrov, president at ID R&D. “The SdSV Challenge is the leading benchmark for speaker verification in the microphone channel. Our first place ranking demonstrates the company’s commitment to pushing voice biometrics beyond the call center to power the next generation of voice-enabled applications and devices.”
The results of the SdSV Challenge will be presented during Interspeech 2021, Learn more about ID R&D speaker verification.
Kim Martin
ID R&D
+1 4079283320
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn