New book about Product Storytelling
Cover of the book Make me not me
Bestseller in Swedish, now available in English
The book presents volumes of examples – including how one of the most wide-spread breakfast cereals was originally developed as a way to counteract masturbation.”ABU DHABI, UAE, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make me not me - Product stories as sales driver and identity builder by Ingemar Fredriksson
— Ingemar Fredriksson
Do we really need more consumer ‘stuff’? While most everyone will answer ‘No,’ we still see thousands of new products and services launched every day.These compete for our attention with already inundated markets filled with existing products – in the midst of the most intense information flows in history.Traditional adverts are not a cost-effective solution and like much more.So how can you successfully catch consumers’ interest?This book provides the answer. It’s all about adapting to the demands of entertainment – which means product stories that are simultaneously sales driving and identity building.The book presents volumes of examples – including how one of the most wide-spread breakfast cereals was originally developed as a way to counteract masturbation. It also fully explains concepts like Business mindfulness, the ‘Happy Valley phenomenon,’ and ‘Copperfield rhetoric.’ Moreover, you read about how a single word is used to encourage consumers to buy eggs from chickens that are less healthy and how consumers were led to pay 12 times more for their bowl of oatmeal porridge. Before concluding, the book provides a simple model for how to build quality product stories using four cornerstones, five elements that sell stories, and the ‘ICE’ you need.
Ingemar Fredriksson has over 40 years’ experience in business development and marketing while holding senior management positions in many Swedish and international companies. His previous books have all reached best-seller listings, several for many years, having received many positive reviews and wide media attention.
Ingemar Fredriksson
Procentforlaget
+971 54 400 2968
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Ingemar Fredrikssons books - Bestsellers for 15 years!