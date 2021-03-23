Industry Veteran Heiko Wongel joins Sagacious 'Future of IP' Global Advisory Council

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP, one of the world’s largest IP Research and Consulting firms, has announced the addition of Heiko Wongel to the company’s 'Future of IP' Global Advisory Council. The council comprises of futuristic IP industry experts supporting Sagacious IP’s technology and business leaders in identifying opportunities while also strategizing the firm’s future roadmap for solving global IP challenges faced by numerous technology companies, law firms, and other players in the IP ecosystem.

Heiko Wongel, Former Director at the European Patent Office (EPO), is based in Germany and has over 30 years of experience in the field of patents. He served as the director of the Patent Information Promotion Directorate at the EPO’s Vienna office till early 2020, where he and his team were responsible for promotion, marketing, and feature planning for the agency’s patent information tools. During his tenure at the office, Mr. Wongel’s directorate also organized patent information events and trainings for patent information users.

Commenting on his new position, Heiko Wongel said, “The use of patent information has developed significantly over the last years. What used to be just a technical resource for straightforward novelty searching has become the basis for advanced analysis. This allows drawing conclusions on technical trends, market developments, investment opportunities and can generate benefits far beyond the IP area itself. A multidisciplinary approach and a capable team like Sagacious are a must for maximizing these benefits.”

Faiz Wahid, Regional Head – Europe, Sagacious IP, stated “Sagacious IP has always been at the forefront of the IP industry by leveraging its analytical talent to draw actionable insights from patent information. Mr. Wongel's deep expertise in the IP industry will enable us to look beyond the obvious transformations in the IP industry and be prepared for the future of IP as it unfolds globally.”

The establishment of Sagacious ‘Future of IP’ Global Advisory Council is aligned with the company’s aim of not only leading the change but also paving the way for the next evolution in the IP industry. Members of this new advisory council are experts in their fields and will play a key role in determining the company’s future direction.

