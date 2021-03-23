Spring Turkey Permits Available Beginning April 1

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that permits for the spring turkey hunting season will be available beginning April 1. Hunters are encouraged to purchase their permit online at www.dem.ri.gov/huntfish.

The 2021 spring turkey season will be open from April 29 through May 23. The season bag limit is two bearded birds, and no more than one may be taken on state lands during the spring season. Legal shooting hours are a half hour before sunrise to 1:00 p.m. Harvest reporting is required through DEM's online harvest reporting website at https://www.ri.gov/DEM/huntfish.

Statewide in Rhode Island, youth turkey hunting days are April 24 and 25 and provide an opportunity for youth hunters age 12 to 15 to hunt wild turkey. Youth hunters are required to possess a current Rhode Island hunting license and a turkey tag. Parents or guardians assisting youths are prohibited from possessing a firearm and hunting during the youth wild turkey hunting days.

For a summary of the spring and fall 2020 wild turkey hunting season, visit http://www.dem.ri.gov/programs/bnatres/fishwild/pdf/sprgtrkysurvey.pdf.

Hunter education is offered as part of the DEM Division of Fish & Wildlife's Hunter Education Program. Safety training is required by law in Rhode Island for beginning hunters. To date, more than 40,000 people have completed a hunter safety course in Rhode Island, helping to reduce related accidents in the state and elsewhere. A complete schedule of hunter educational offerings is available at www.dem.ri.gov

Hunting has a long tradition in Rhode Island, supporting family customs, connecting people with nature, and attracting tourism to the state. Hunters and anglers purchase around 70,000 licenses, permits, stamps, and tags each year and contribute more than $235 million to Rhode Island's economy. Revenue generated from license and permit sales support Rhode Island fish and wildlife conservation programs. A critical source of funding, these monies are leveraged to match federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program dollars that support outdoor recreational opportunities for fishing, hunting, and boating in Rhode Island.

To purchase a hunting license, or for more information about Rhode Island's hunting and fishing licensing system, visit www.dem.ri.gov/huntfish. The site also acts as a portal to help plan adventures that make the most of Rhode Island's great outdoors. It links to information on hunting and fishing opportunities, trails, and natural areas through a variety of maps, as well as certification information for hunter safety and boating safety.

Due to COVID-19, hunters are encouraged to purchase their spring turkey permits online and must practice safe social distancing while turkey hunting. For more information on the spring turkey hunting season and hunting regulations, view the Rhode Island Hunting and Trapping Abstract at (http://www.dem.ri.gov/programs/bnatres/fishwild/pdf/huntabs.pdf).

For information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RhodeIslandDEM or on Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM) for timely updates.