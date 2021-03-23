Travel Advisory: Route 146 South Lane Split, Two-Day Closure of Route 104 in North Smithfield Starts March 26

This week the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will install a series of traffic changes as part of a $13.9 million design-build project to replace the structurally deficient Farnum Pike Bridge, which carries Route 146 over Farnum Pike/Route 104 in North Smithfield.

The changes include overnight lane closures, a new lane split for Route 146 South, a detour for oversized trucks, a ramp closure and a two-day closure of Route 104 for bridge demolition. They include:

Overnight Lane Closures – On Tuesday, March 23 and Wednesday, March 24, the left lane of Route 146 in both directions at the bridge will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

New Lane Split for Route 146 South – Starts at 8 p.m., Friday, March 26 with one of the two travel lanes on Route 146 South closed overnight. The new traffic pattern, with one lane on each side of the split, will be in place by 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 27.

Oversized Truck Detour – Once the split is in place, oversized trucks will be required to take Exit 11 for Route 104 and follow a detour using Route 104 North and Route 146A South to return to Route 146 South. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/detourmaps.

Route 146 South On-Ramp Closure – Starting at 8 p.m., Friday, March 26, RIDOT will close the on-ramp from Route 104 to Route 146 South for approximately six months. Motorists will follow the same detour as oversized trucks on Route 146 South.

Two-Day Closure of Route 104 – Starts on Monday, March 29 at 8 p.m. to allow for bridge demolition. Route 104 North traffic will follow a detour using Route 5 (Providence Pike), North Smithfield Industrial Drive, Pound Hill Road and Route 146A to return to Route 104. Route 104 South traffic will use the on-ramp to Route 146 North, take the Pound Hill Road exit and reverse direction to Route 146 South and take the Route 104 exit. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/detourmaps [r20.rs6.net].

Any schedule changes will be posted at www.ridot.net/traveladvisories/#OtherHighways.

The Farnum Pike Bridge was built in 1958 and carries approximately 40,000 vehicles per day. It has been rated structurally deficient for more than 20 years. The project will be done in Summer 2022. All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Farnum Pike Bridge was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.