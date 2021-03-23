OCI appoints new Chief Commercial Officer, Gary Griffiths
OCI makes key hire to support business development activities in the UK and USA.
The OCI proposition is market leading - we work in true partnership with our clients to structure bespoke and innovative frameworks to help solve sourcing, supply chain and financing challenges.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OCI Limited has appointed a new Chief Commercial Officer, Gary Griffiths as the firm seeks to enhance its services for large corporates and governments, trading domestically and overseas.
— Gary Griffiths, Chief Commercial Officer at OCI Limited
Griffiths joins OCI with over 30 years’ experience in the trade and supply chain services industry. He has an impressive track record of creating, developing and leading top performing trade businesses across the UK, EMEA, ASPAC and the Americas.
Speaking of his appointment, he said: “OCI is an exciting business that is leading a revolution by structuring pioneering solutions that challenge how the trade and supply chain is managed.
The OCI proposition is market leading - we work in true partnership with our clients to structure bespoke and innovative frameworks to help solve sourcing, supply chain and financing challenges. OCI is a business in constant growth and I am looking forward to helping drive the revolution further.”
In his new role, Griffiths will be responsible for building the right team and proposition which will drive the expansion of OCI’s already strong trade and supply chain partnering business.
Oliver Chapman, Group CEO of OCI said: “It’s fantastic that Gary is joining the team at OCI. Our growth strategy and expansion campaign are on target and I am confident that Gary is the right person to support us in achieving our goals.”
Griffiths will oversee OCI’s development in the US and will work alongside senior management and the origination team to continue building appropriate foundations and the network to successfully execute the new business strategy.
Prior to joining OCI, Gary was Managing Director at Bibby Trade Finance. He has also held senior roles as Global Head of Trade, Receivables & Supplier Finance Origination at Lloyds Banking Group, and Regional Head of Trade & Working Capital at Barclays.
About OCI
Using its procurement, logistics and financing expertise, OCI is recognised as a global leader in the provision of end-to-end procurement partnering across the manufacturing, consumables, healthcare, agricultural and industrial sectors.
By linking directly into the supply chains of large corporates and governments, OCI’s intelligent business model streamlines its partners procurement process, unlocking their true potential.
