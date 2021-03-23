The 3D Printer Industry Produces Constantly Improving Products For Better Speed And Capacity

3D Printer Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s 3D Printer Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

TBRC’s 3D printing industry outlook reports that major companies in the 3D printer manufacturing market are producing printers that have a vast capacity and can print faster than conventional 3D printers. For instance, the stereo lithograph apparatus (SLA) 3D printer from Nexa3D will be 6 times faster than the machines of the other competitors and its capacity would also be 2.5 times larger. The project production time for prototypes is also reduced from hours to minutes and it is equipped with durable materials that can withstand ultra-fast 3D printing. In 2019, Nexa3D presented to the North American market its new SLA machine, the NXE400 3D printer.

Other 3D printer market trends are mergers and acquisitions. In February 2019, Xerox, the American manufacturer of printers and photocopiers, acquired Vader Systems for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helps Xerox to access a Total Addressable Market (TAM) of $8 billion for additive/digital manufacturing. Vader Systems is a New York-based manufacturer of liquid metal jet 3D printers.

Major players in the 3D printer manufacturing market are Stratasys, GE Additive, SLM Solutions, Voxeljet, Arcam AB, Hoganas AB, Groupe Gorgé, Renishaw PLC., Markforged Inc., Made In Space, Proto Labs Inc., and Tiertime.

Read More On The Global 3D Printer Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-printer-manufacturing-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

The global 3D printer market is expected grow from $8.62 billion in 2020 to $11.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8%. Global 3D printing market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The 3D printer manufacturing market is expected to reach $25.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 23%. The countries with 3D printer market shares covered in TBRC’s report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The 3D printer manufacturing market covered in this report is segmented by printer type into desktop 3D printer, industrial 3D printer. It is also segmented by technology into stereo lithograph (SLA), fused deposition modelling (FDM), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), polyjet/multijet printing (MJP), inkjet printing, electron beam melting (EBM), laser metal deposition (LMD), direct light projection (DLP), others and by end-use industry into automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, food, construction & architecture, others.

3D Printer Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 3D printer market overview, forecast 3D printer market size and growth for the whole market, 3D printer market segments, and geographies, 3D printer market trends, 3D printer market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global 3D Printer Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3205&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies Market - Global Market Scope, Size, Segmentation, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Business Strategy, Swot Analysis And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2021

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-printing-devices-services-and-supplies-market

Printing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printing-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

3D Printing Building Construction Market - By Construction Type (Modular, Full Building), By Process (Extrusion, Power Bonding, Others), By Printing Material (Concrete, Plastic, Metal, Hybrid, Others), By End-User (Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Institutional Buildings), And By Region, Opportunities, Trends And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-printing-building-construction-market

3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-medical-imaging-devices-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293