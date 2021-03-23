Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Exit 12 I89

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The interstate 89 exit 12 on ramp southbound, just off VT RT 2a in Williston is closed right now due to a vehicle rollover. Please seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. More information will be provided as available. Please drive carefully.

 

Crystal Golden

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

M.A.T Member

WILLISTON PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

(802)878-7111/ PSAP Fax: 878-3173

