Middlesex Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A300886
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
ACCUSED: Samuel Russell
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Greensboro, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 8th, 2021, The Washington County Unit for Special Investigations received a report of a sex offense. This report was investigated by Detectives assigned to the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Subsequent investigation revealed that Samuel Russell (19) of Greensboro, VT had committed the crime of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct. Russell was ordered to appear in the Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on April 29th, 2021 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/29/2021 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
