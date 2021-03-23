Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A300886

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam                            

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Samuel Russell                                               

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Greensboro, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 8th, 2021, The Washington County Unit for Special Investigations received a report of a sex offense. This report was investigated by Detectives assigned to the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Subsequent investigation revealed that Samuel Russell (19) of Greensboro, VT had committed the crime of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct. Russell was ordered to appear in the Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on April 29th, 2021 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/29/2021 @ 0830 hours           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam

Vermont State Police – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802)229-2648 (Fax)

 

