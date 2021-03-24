Acclaimed Singer/Actress, Sandy Kaur, Starts Her New Meditation Chants Album - “Sound Therapy”

Sandy Kaur

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After releasing her much awaited new age genre music album " Divine Bliss - Sandy Kaur with GuruGanesha" recently, Sandy has started recording her new meditation chants and yoga music album titled - “Sound Therapy”.

She has partnered again on this new project with GuruGanesha and Thomas Barquee. Both Thomas and GuruGanesha have worked in the new age music genre for the last 20 or more years.

Sandy states the title of her new album “Sound Therapy” really touches her heart as her goal is for the listeners of her music to attain peace and healing. Sandy and her team plan to release her new album this year in the fall season.

Sandy herself is a regular yoga and meditation practitioner. Sandy states that last year has been very difficult for millions around the world during the pandemic and she misses seeing her friends and family in person. Sandy hopes this new album also reminds her fans and supporters that they are not alone in this situation and gives them courage and strength to carry on.

Sandy’s earlier music album “Divine Bliss” is now available to be purchased at:

iTunes - http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1548928092?ls=1&app=itunes

AppleMusic - http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1548928092

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/album/5hVYeanHiMktU1G0H3SYh4

Divine Bliss - Sandy Kaur with GuruGanesha" is also available on Amazon Music and 40 other digital stores. You can also order CDs on Amazon music.

Follow Sandy on Insta: @sandykaur_losangeles

Facebook: Sandy Khanzode

Sandy Kaur

Sandy Kaur is a Singer and Screen Actors Guild member. Her love for singing started at a young age while growing up in Canada. She has performed in numerous live stage performances and can sing in Hindi, Punjabi, English, French, and Gurmukhi. Sandy has recently released her music album DIVINE BLISS - a new age genre, which she produced with Thomas Barquee and GuruGanesha.

She lives in Los Angeles with her husband Ravi Khanzode.