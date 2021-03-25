Dr. Jay Grossman, L.A.’s Celebrity Dentist, Gives 8 Facts on Dentistry

Dr. Jay Grossman Conierge Dentistry

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- #1) People prefer blue toothbrushes to red ones Who knew? Actually, more important than the color of your toothbrush is choosing the right strength bristles. You should brush your teeth using only a soft-bristled toothbrush. Medium or hard toothbrushes can damage your gums and tooth enamel. Yes, it is possible to scrub away particles of your enamel with toothbrush bristles that are too hard!

#2) In 1994, a West Virginia prison inmate braided dental floss into a rope, scaled the wall, and escaped! Wow, that was some strong dental floss. Although you may never need to use your dental floss for something like this, it is important to choose the right type for the job. For large gaps between your teeth, use dental tape or super dental floss. For teeth more tightly spaced, use a smaller floss or waxed floss for ease of use.

#3) Toothpicks are the object most often choked on by Americans. Although toothpicks are convenient to use since they are everywhere, they are actually bad for your teeth. Regular usage can cause damage to the gums and wear grooves between your teeth. To remove debris stuck in your teeth, use dental floss or dental soft picks. They are effective, unharmful, and won’t cause a choking hazard.

#4) Every year, kids in North America spend close to half a billion dollars on chewing gum. That’s a lot of gum smacking and bubble popping! Actually, gum isn’t a bad thing if you make sure to chew only sugar-free varieties. In fact, chewing gum can help your oral health by stimulating saliva production which helps fight off the bacteria that causes tooth decay. It also keeps your breath fresh. Go ahead and chew away!

#5) 48% of young adults have untagged themselves from a photo on Facebook because of their smile. First impressions are hard to erase once made. Having a smile you feel confident about sharing, online and in person, is important for both your business and social life. Upgrading your smile can be a simple thing with dental treatment like tooth whitening, dental bonding, or Invisalign.

#6) The average American spends 38.5 total days brushing their teeth in their lifetime. Why not choose one of the new, fun tasting kinds of toothpaste available to make your brushing time more enjoyable. Also, remember only to use a pea-sized amount of toothpaste when you brush!

#7) Tooth decay is the second most common disease in the United States. The only thing more widespread is the common cold. Just like washing your hands is the easy answer to preventing a cold, brushing and flossing regularly will keep the bacteria that cause tooth decay at bay. I recommend brushing and flossing at least twice a day for at least two minutes for maximum benefits.

#8) 75% of Americans store their toothbrush too close to the toilet. Toilet water can disperse as far as 6’ into the air when you flush. What’s more, 52% don’t close the lid when flushing. This means that your toothbrush is likely to have fecal matter on the bristles! It could cause the spread of infectious diseases.

Dr. Jay Grossman (http://www.conciergedentistry.com) has a concierge dental practice in the Brentwood neighborhood of West Los Angeles since 1991 with several specialists offering "continuity of care", all specialties under one roof. He is a graduate of NYU College of Dentistry as well as a former Lieutenant in the United States Navy Dental Corps. He is a current Professor at UCLA College of Dentistry and Professor at NYU College of Dentistry and a former Professor at Western University College of Dental Medicine. Dr. Grossman is a speaker on the national stage, and the founder of Homeless Not Toothless, an organization that has donated over $7.7 million in free dental care to over 100,000 homeless Veterans and foster children.

Dr. Jay Grossman and his Concierge Dentistry team’s goal has always been simple: to deliver the finest dental care available. Using state-of-the-art dental technology, they have provided modern imaging capabilities that allow their patients to clearly see the reasons for procedures and the intended results. They recognize that patients are individuals with different goals and needs, and they strive to provide a soothing and educational environment where extraordinary results are realized.

