Justice McKenna Receives Stonewall Award

Congratulations to Supreme Court Associate Justice Sabrina S. McKenna on receiving the American Bar Association’s 2021 Stonewall Award.

The award recognizes “lawyers, members of the judiciary and legal academics who have effected real change to remove barriers on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression and have championed diversity for the LGBT community, both within the legal profession and impacting the greater human universe.”

The award was named after the 1969 Greenwich Village Stonewall Inn riot, which was a watershed moment in the fight for LGBT civil and human rights equality.

Also recognized were Justice Martin J. Jenkins of the California Supreme Court and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.

Congratulations, Justice McKenna, on this well-deserved honor.