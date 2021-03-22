Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 727 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,996 in the last 365 days.

Justice McKenna Receives Stonewall Award

Congratulations to Supreme Court Associate Justice Sabrina S. McKenna on receiving the American Bar Association’s 2021 Stonewall Award.

The award recognizes “lawyers, members of the judiciary and legal academics who have effected real change to remove barriers on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression and have championed diversity for the LGBT community, both within the legal profession and impacting the greater human universe.”

The award was named after the 1969 Greenwich Village Stonewall Inn riot, which was a watershed moment in the fight for LGBT civil and human rights equality.

Also recognized were Justice Martin J. Jenkins of the California Supreme Court and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.

Congratulations, Justice McKenna, on this well-deserved honor.

 

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.

You just read:

Justice McKenna Receives Stonewall Award

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.