DNREC Launches Earth Day Video Contest

Deadline is Monday, April 12

With Earth Day exactly one month away, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is launching a video contest to educate and engage youth about the importance of environmental protection and inspire them to be part of the solution to address climate change.

The global theme for Earth Day 2021, Restore the Earth, brings hope that all people can come together to heal the planet. The contest invites Delaware students to produce and submit a 30-second video to answer the question, “What should we be doing to protect and restore our Earth?”

“Earth Day has inspired environmental activism for two generations, and today’s youth are growing up in a world where we have a much better understanding of the impact our actions have on our planet, said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin. “This contest provides students with an opportunity to showcase ways they are helping to continue the legacy of those who came before, and how their actions today will ensure a clean, green planet for generations to come.”

The contest is open to Delaware students and will be judged in three age categories: K through 4, 5 through 8, and 9 through 12. Entries must be original, unpublished and created solely by the entrant. All entries must be accompanied by release forms for all students appearing in the video, signed by their parent or legal guardian. The deadline for entries is 4 p.m. Monday, April 12.

Judging will be based on how well the videos represent the following criteria: message/theme, visual effectiveness, originality/creativity and universal appeal. The judging panel will include an educator, a scientist and videographer.

Winners will be announced in an awards ceremony on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22. Winners for each category will receive a certificate, a $500 gift card, an annual pass to Delaware State Parks and a prize bag.

Winning videos will be shared on the DNREC website and social media networks. For complete rules and more information, or to submit a video, visit dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov.

Between now and Earth Day – April 22 – Delawareans will have several opportunities to celebrate the natural world, learn about the science of climate change and take action. To learn more, follow @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov; Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov

###