Harmonize, Non-Profit in Support of Performing Artists and the Community, has Opened Doors for Various Shows
Network, Audition, Teach, Coach, Organize, Practice, Perform, Inform, Market and Share the SpotlightCINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harmonize is a charitable organization of performing artists providing food and entertainment to the community. Our location at 6005 Vine St. in Elmwood Place Ohio allows us to host a number of performing acts and serve the interests of the community. The goal of our charitable organization is to open a recording studio, record company and pay-what-you-can restaurant in our 10,000 square-foot facility.
Artist members pay $20 a month for entry to the club, may reserve the bar stage and can invite their friends. Artists who stage a large production or draw a large audience may reserve our big room with a 30-foot stage, dressing rooms, DJ booth and serving area. Flexible, free and affordable options are available for artists to practice, perform and to sell tickets and merchandise.
Guest members pay $25 a month for entry to the club and free shows in the clubhouse. Guest members may attend shows and reserve the big room for birthday parties, anniversaries and wedding celebrations for half of the normal rate.
Harmonize also provides commercial space for artists, artisans and culinary professionals. We are pleased to host an art gallery, independent artist or fundraiser. We provide 70 seats for catering, a full bar and dessert menu.
Harmonize is a one-stop private club for dancers of all kinds. Whether you teach dance, organize dance events or want to show off your latest moves, we have space for you. Aerobics, yoga, salsa, ballroom, belly dance, hip hop or ballet, you can build your business, practice your moves or join in freestyle at any of our events.
If you are a professional actor, comedian or aspiring amateur performer, we provide a large stage, dressing rooms and tech booth to put on a large production or we can host a small group for coaching sessions. Come and share your talent and your career advice, insights and personality in an intimate setting.
If you play the tuba, sing in a barbershop quartet, travel with a punk band, want to share specific knowledge through public speaking, play praise and worship songs, are a solo artist, have a drum circle, play original music or cover other artists, have an improvisational group or stand-up act come on down to Harmonize and share the spotlight!
